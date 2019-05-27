Memorial Day Tribute to U.S. Navy Lt. Michael P. Murphy, ‘The Murph’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Redlands at Block CrossFit one of several locations across the country participating in THE MURPH CHALLENGE workout. This Memorial Day event is a tribute to U.S. Navy Lieutenant Michael P. Murphy, who was killed in Afghanistan June 28th, 2005. He was 29 of Patchogue, New York. He was awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor after his death.

“The Murph” workout was one of his favorites. He had named it “Body Armor.”

To learn more about THE MURPH CHALLENGE, please take a look at the website: themurphchallenge.com

To learn more about Lt. Michael P. Murphy Memorial Scholarship Foundation, visit their website.

If you have questions, please feel free to call Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732 or e-mail Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com