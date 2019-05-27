× 2 NB 5 Freeway Lanes Closed North of Castaic Due to Chemical Spill

Two northbound lanes of the 5 Freeway reopened after all lanes were closed north of Castaic due a hazardous materials spill Monday, during the busy Memorial Day travel weekend, officials said.

Northbound traffic was blocked between Hasley Canyon Road and Parker Road, and it was unknown when they would reopen, California Highway Patrol said in a tweet just after 3 p.m.

The incident was reported to firefighters around 2:30 p.m., said Supervisor Melanie Flores with Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Officials were advised that the truck was leaking hydrogen peroxide. Although they were told the spill was about 12 to 15 gallons, Flores said it was larger, with about a gallon leaking every five minutes.

There was no crash or other vehicles involved.

The truck remained on the roadway after 4 p.m., and hazmat crews were still en route to the scene. Flores said they probably wouldn’t arrive for another hour.

All four lanes were closed initially, but authorities reopened two lanes at around 5:20 p.m., according to Caltrans.

The Lake Hughes on-ramp was also closed.

Google Maps was showing delays in excess of an hour through the area.

No further details were immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.