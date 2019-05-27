Watch Live on Channel 5: Dodgers vs. Mets at 5 P.M.; Click Here for Details on KTLA’s Saturday’s Broadcast Schedule

New $14 Million San Bernardino Facility Expected to Increase Water Supply Reliability

The Seven Oaks Dam is seen in a Google Maps Street View image on May 27, 2019.

California inland residents will benefit from a new facility designed to increase water supply reliability.

The San Bernardino Sun reported Friday that the Enhanced Recharge Project facility dedicated May 23 will move water from the Seven Oaks Dam near Highland to a new sedimentation basin and beyond.

Officials say the water from the $14 million project in suburban San Bernardino is intended to spread and seep into a groundwater basin, which officials have said is historically low due to a 20-year drought.

The project is expected to service the homes of 1 million people in San Bernardino and Riverside counties.

Officials say that with the first phase complete after nine years, the second phase is expected to more than double the number, size and capacity of area recharge basins.

