New York Airman to Be Buried in Riverside — 75 Years After His Death in World War II

Posted 9:59 AM, May 27, 2019, by
The flag covering the casket of California National Guard Sgt 1st Class Rudy A. Salcido is folded for presentation to his widow during a memorial service for him at the Riverside National Cemetery on Nov. 21, 2006, in Riverside. Staff Sgt. Vincent J. Rogers, who died in World War II when his bomber crash in the Pacific, will be remembered at the cemetery in May 2019. (Credit: David McNew/Getty Images)

The flag covering the casket of California National Guard Sgt 1st Class Rudy A. Salcido is folded for presentation to his widow during a memorial service for him at the Riverside National Cemetery on Nov. 21, 2006, in Riverside. Staff Sgt. Vincent J. Rogers, who died in World War II when his bomber crash in the Pacific, will be remembered at the cemetery in May 2019. (Credit: David McNew/Getty Images)

A New York airman will be buried next week in Southern California — 75 years after he died in World War II when his bomber crashed in the Pacific.

The Press-Enterprise reports a memorial service for Staff Sgt. Vincent J. Rogers will be held June 5 at the Riverside National Cemetery.

The remains of Rogers were identified earlier this year after they were recovered from the Pacific atoll of Tarawa.

Rogers, of Snyder, and six others crewmembers died when their B-24 bomber crashed into a lagoon in January 1944.

The airman’s story is currently the centerpiece of an exhibit at the March Field Air Museum, which is adjacent to the airfield where he trained and near the Riverside cemetery.

The exhibit features his letters and other artifacts of his service.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.