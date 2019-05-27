Pair of Bornean Orangutans Joins San Francisco Zoo After 15-Year Absence of the Species

A pair of Bornean orangutans are now living at the San Francisco Zoo following a 15-year absence of the species.

KTVU-TV reported Sunday that a 9-year-old male and a 16-year-old female were transferred to San Francisco from other zoos on a breeding recommendation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

The zoo says the two orangutans are slowly being introduced and will eventually live together.

The orangutans will be housed in a new expansion of the Great Ape Passage habitat.

The zoo says limited viewings of the orangutans started Memorial Day weekend.

San Francisco Zoological Society CEO Tanya Peterson says the pair will help educate zoo guests on the plight of wild orangutans and help support survival efforts.

