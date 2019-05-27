San Diego Rep. Duncan Hunter Acknowledges Taking Photo With Dead Combatant During Time as Marine

Rep. Duncan Hunter speaks to the media in the U.S. Capitol walls on Jan. 10, 2017, in Washington, DC. (Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter of California has acknowledged taking a photo with a dead combatant during his time as a Marine as he defended a Navy SEAL charged with multiple war crimes.

The Union-Tribune reports the Republican congressman made the comments during a town hall Saturday in his San Diego-area district.

Hunter has advocated for a pardon for Edward Gallagher, who’s charged with stabbing to death a teenage Islamic State fighter under his care in Iraq in 2017 and then holding his reenlistment ceremony with the body.

Hunter told the audience that he also posed for a photo next to a dead combatant but said he didn’t text it or post to social media.

He called the military justice system “corrupt.”

Calls to Hunter’s offices weren’t returned Monday.

