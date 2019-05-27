Summer Beauty Essentials Worth Buying With Beauty Expert Stacy Cox

Posted 12:19 PM, May 27, 2019, by , Updated at 12:20PM, May 27, 2019

Beauty Expert Stacy Cox joined us with summer beauty essentials worth buying. For more info on Stacy Cox and the products she mentioned in the segment, visit her website or follow her on social media @StacyCoxBeauty.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.