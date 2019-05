Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police on Monday recovered a U-Haul truck stolen from a 93-year-old World War II veteran in Chatsworth with all of his irreplaceable possessions, including the ashes of his late wife.

Some items were gone when police recovered the vehicle, which was stolen Sunday. But irreplaceable family photos, and most importantly, the remains of the victim's wife, were still there.

Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 News on May 27, 2019.