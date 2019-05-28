× 1 Killed, 3 Wounded in Separate Shootings in South L.A.

Police are investigating at least two separate shootings, one fatal, that occurred within the same hour Tuesday evening in South Los Angeles.

In the first incident, a man died after being shot in the head near the intersection of 95th Street and Vermont Avenue at about 7:10 p.m., L.A. Police Officer Mike Lopez said. The location is on the border of Westmont, an unincorporated area, and Vermont Vista, part of the city of L.A.

Lopez described the victim as a black man believed to be in his 30s.

One person has been detained in connection with the death, Lopez said, but the officer could not provide information on that person’s relationship to the victim or what led up to the shooting.

Footage from the scene showed the crime scene showed the investigation was centered outside a swap meet building on Vermont Avenue. Three vehicles, including an old-model Chevrolet pickup pulling a camper trailer, were in the area taped off for investigation.

Around 7:45 p.m., two people were shot in the 1300 block of 59th Street, in the Vermont-Slauson neighborhood, Lopez said.

Both were transported to hospital in stable condition.

No information was available on the victims’ genders or ages.

Multiple suspects fled into a residence after the shooting, but the area was contained and police were trying to get them to surrender, according to Lopez.

Also around 7:45 p.m., a man was shot in the foot near the corner of 59th Street and Normandie Avenue, just down the block from the second shooting site, Lopez said. Officials are still working to determine whether that was related to the second incident.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this report.