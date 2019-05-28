4-Year-Old Boy Injured in Suspected Mountain Lion Attack at San Diego’s Los Peñasquitos Canyon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An investigation is underway after a 4-year-old boy was apparently attacked by a mountain lion in San Diego County’s Los Peñasquitos Canyon Preserve, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife said Tuesday.

Wildlife officers were dispatched to a trailhead at the preserve around 2:30 p.m. Monday after San Diego Fire-Rescue personnel treated the child for an injury consistent with a mountain lion attack.

His wounds were not considered to be life-threatening, officials said.

The child was part of a group of nearly a dozen people when the attack took place, according to a Fish and Wildlife news release.

He was apparently with family members at the time, as bystanders told San Diego television station KGTV that the boy’s father scared the away big cat away by kicking the large animal and throwing rocks.

While officers were investigating, they located mountain lion tracks in the same area. Soon after, they were approached by a cougar.

“The lion appeared to have little fear of humans, which is abnormal behavior for a mountain lion. The wildlife officers immediately dispatched the animal to ensure public safety,” the release stated.

After killing the animal, officers sent the carcass to the department's Wildlife Forensics Laboratory in Sacramento where a necropsy and DNA analysis would be performed.

Clothing and other samples were collected from the child and will also be analyzed as forensics specialists try to confirm the boy was attacked by the animal.

No additional details about the incident have been released.

The child’s condition was also not immediately known. He was taken to Rady’s Children Hospital for treatment, KTLA sister station KSWB in San Diego reported.