Aeropostale just launched their new eco-friendly, recycled denim collection with Repreve, a collection which provides customers with next-level sustainable, superior stretch denim. They joined us live with looks from their first sustainable fashion collection, as the brand strives to be more eco conscious. The collection is in all stores nationwide or you can shop online on their website.
Aero x Repreve, Aeropostale’s First Sustainable Fashion Collection
-
Spring Denim Fashion Guide With Style Expert Ashley Fultz
-
Memorial Day Essentials With Susana Franco
-
Christy Dawn’s Founders, Aras Baskauskas and Christy Dawn Celebrate Earth Day With Sustainable Fashions
-
Valentine’s Day Looks on a Budget With VICI Collection
-
Fashion Mecca New York Considers Ban on Fur Sales
-
-
Ban on Single-Use Plastic Items Approved by European Parliament
-
Levi Strauss & Co. to Go Public a Second Time
-
Fashionable Pumps, Stilettos and Sandals With Jessica Rich Collection
-
Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, March 30th, 2019
-
Proposals Being Sought for Reuse of Historic Southwest Museum in Northeast L.A.
-
-
Gucci Apologizes for Sweater After Complaints it Resembles Blackface Makeup
-
Model, Entrepreneur and Blogger, Rocky Barnes New Capsule Collection With Express
-
Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, March 31st, 2019