Aero x Repreve, Aeropostale’s First Sustainable Fashion Collection

Posted 10:37 AM, May 28, 2019, by

Aeropostale just launched their new eco-friendly, recycled denim collection with Repreve, a collection which provides customers with next-level sustainable, superior stretch denim.   They joined us live with looks from their first sustainable fashion collection, as the brand strives to be more eco conscious. The collection is in all stores nationwide or you can shop online on their website.

