Allegedly Armed Suspect in Pursuit, Deadly Shooting Remains Barricaded Inside Del Rey Home

An allegedly armed suspect in a police pursuit and deadly shooting late Monday night remained barricaded inside a home in Del Rey the following morning, authorities said.

The man, who has not been identified, was apparently still inside the residence as officers remained at the scene around 6 a.m. on Tuesday. He was first spotted by officers when they allegedly heard shots fired near Maple Avenue and 6th Street in downtown Los Angeles and saw him behind the wheel of a black sedan speeding away from the area.

Officers began pursuing the vehicle while others investigated the scene, where they came across a shooting victim who was taken to a nearby hospital, authorities said. He or she was later pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, the chase wound through parts of downtown into South L.A. before continuing westbound onto the 105 Freeway and then northbound on the 405, according to police. It moved onto the 90 Freeway before exiting in the Culver City/ Del Rey area.

The pursuit suspect allegedly hit a parked vehicle and then fled the scene on foot.

Authorities said a passenger suffering from at least one gunshot wound was found inside the vehicle he was driving while he ran into a home in Del Rey.

Los Police Department officials have said he does not know anyone at the home he ran into.

At least residents were inside but managed to get out of the home while some nearby residences were also evacuated, according to police. The suspect has remained barricaded inside as officers remained at the scene for at least five hours.