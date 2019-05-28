Arizona Supreme Court to Decide If Medical Marijuana Patients Can Face Arrest for Hashish

This picture taken on Oct. 25, 2017, shows a smoker holding a match to a clump of hashish to soften it before mixing it with cigarette tobacco in Peshawar, Pakistan. (Credit: ABDUL MAJEED/AFP/Getty Images)

The Arizona Supreme Court is scheduled to decide Tuesday whether medical marijuana patients can face arrest for possession of hashish.

The case centers on the 2013 arrest of medical marijuana card holder Rodney Jones at a Prescott hotel on charges of possession of cannabis and drug paraphernalia.

Police say Jones had 0.05 ounces of hashish in a jar.

He was convicted and later sentenced to two years in prison.

Last summer, the Arizona Court of Appeals ruled against Jones and found medical marijuana patients still face arrest for hashish possession because the drug isn’t mentioned or included by name in the state’s 2010 voter-approved medical pot law.

The court concluded hashish is recognized under state law as a narcotic distinct from marijuana by the Legislature because of its potency levels.

