CA Senate Passes Bill Requiring Police Training on Avoiding Lethal Force

A graduation exercise for new officers at the Los Angeles Police Academy is seen in this photo from 2018. (Credit: Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

California’s Senate has approved legislation requiring that police officers be trained in ways to avoid using lethal force.

It’s one of a pair of bills intended to deter shootings by police.

Senators unanimously passed the bill Tuesday requiring that deadly force policies be standardized. It also requires that officers be taught ways to de-escalate confrontations, alternatives to opening fire and ways to interact with people with mental illness or other infirmities.

It is linked to a second bill awaiting an Assembly vote that would allow police to use deadly force only when it is necessary to defend against an imminent threat of death or serious injury.

Both were sparked by public outrage over fatal shootings including the killing of unarmed vandalism suspect Stephon Clark in Sacramento last year.

