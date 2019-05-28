× City Attorney Seeks to Shut Down 2 San Fernando Valley Spas Accused of Prostitution

Authorities announced a lawsuit Tuesday that seeks to permanently shut down two San Fernando Valley businesses accused of offering sexual services near schools and businesses that attract families and children.

The lawsuit filed by the Los Angeles City attorney’s office targets the Blue Moon Relax spa in Van Nuys, which opened at a strip mall near a K-12 campus in 2011, and another location in Tarzana, which opened in 2014 at a strip mall that also houses a Peet’s Coffee and a Domino’s Pizza, according to officials.

The businesses purport to offer therapeutic massage services, but law enforcement, community members and several reviewers on Yelp have long known about their prostitution services, authorities said.

City Attorney Mike Feuer also expressed concern that the workers may be victims of human trafficking.

The Van Nuys spa at 6817 Balboa Blvd. operates just 50 feet from Mulholland Middle School, Lake Balboa College Preparatory Magnet K-12 , and Birmingham Community Charter School, officials said.

“How would you like it if your daughter or son had to pass by one of these businesses on their way to school?” Councilwoman Nury Martinez said in a statement. “You don’t need to imagine it, just ask the children in my community who attend school at a campus barely 50 feet from Blue Moon’s front door. It is disgusting.”

The court filing names five defendants: Kedi Enterprises, which runs the Blue Moon Relax spas, CEO Candy Xiaoxi Ding, her husband Hongshan Wang, and the companies that own the strip small where the businesses operate, Ballowen LLC and Topeka Plaza LLC. Both strip malls are managed by Isaac Hakim, a dentist with an office in Beverly Hills, the city attorney’s office said.

Los Angeles police have conducted numerous investigations and have made prostitution-related arrests in connection with the two businesses over the years, according to the city attorney’s office.

One community member had complained to LAPD about two 16-year-old boys who were offered sexual services at the Tarzana location, officials said.

The city attorney’s office also cited complaints on Yelp, including one review that said, “These ladies are doing prostitution.”

The office is seeking preliminary and permanent injunctions for the two locations.