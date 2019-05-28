Detectives Hope Newly Released Surveillance Video Will Crack Case of Corona Stabbing Death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Detectives investigating the 2018 stabbing death of a 26-year-old aspiring chef in Corona are hoping newly released footage will lead to a break in the case.

Officers found Michael Williams Jr. lying dead in the middle of Old Temescal Road in an industrial area of Corona shortly before 2 a.m. on Feb. 7, 2018, according to the Corona Police Department.

Williams had been stabbed to death.

Investigators have released surveillance footage collected from various businesses in the area that shows what police believe is the suspect vehicle.

In one clip, a person Corona police say is Williams is seen walking through the frame, while a white car is seen passing through the background. In another angle, the person walks through an area while a white car makes a u-turn near them.

That white car is seen in several other pieces of surveillance footage.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Senior Detective Jesse Jurado at 951-279-3628 or at jesse.jurado@coronaca.gov.