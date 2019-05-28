Westside Private School That Gave Diplomas to Nonstudents for Fee Is Linked to Admissions Scam

Located at the corner of North Crescent Heights Boulevard and Fountain Avenue, West Hollywood College Preparatory School is a small private campus that has been linked to the nationwide college admissions scandal. (Credit: Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Stephanie Ellsworth had a problem. She was eager to enroll in a criminal justice program, but lacked a high school diploma.

Her predicament didn’t last long. She was told by a for-profit college that she could get a diploma from a Westside private school simply by taking a test and paying $280. She wouldn’t have to do any coursework, or even set foot on the tiny campus of West Hollywood College Preparatory School.

So that is what she did. Within a few weeks, the 31-year-old had her diploma signed by West Hollywood Prep’s principal, Elina Dvorskaya.

That was in 2014 — five years before the school’s former director, Igor Dvorskiy, was accused of conspiring with William “Rick” Singer, the admitted mastermind of a national college admissions scheme. Federal prosecutors say Dvorskiy was bribed $10,000 per student to allow a test-taking whiz to doctor SAT or ACT exams for children of the wealthy.

