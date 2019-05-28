× Former Business Manager Charged With Imprisoning, Stealing Money From Late Comic Book Creator Stan Lee

A former business manager has been charged with false imprisonment and stealing money from the late comic book creator, Stan Lee, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.

Keya Morgan, aka Keyrash Mazhari, was arrested over the weekend in Arizona and is facing several charges in an elder abuse case involving 95-year-old Lee, who died last November.

Morgan was charged with one felony count of false imprisonment of an elder by use of fraud and deceit, three felony counts of grand theft from an elder of more than $950 and one misdemeanor count of elder abuse for knowingly and willfully inflicting mental suffering on Lee, prosecutors said in a news release.

Prosecutors allege Morgan, 43, stole more than $100,000 from Lee through fraud and embezzlement in May and June 2018, and kept him falsely imprisoned in a location outside of his residence.

Morgan is expected to be extradited to Los Angeles County.

If convicted as charged, he faces a possible maximum sentence of 10 years in custody. Prosecutors recommend Morgan’s bail be set at $300,000.

The elder abuse case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, Bureau of Investigation, and the Los Angeles Police Department.

34.055765 -118.242880