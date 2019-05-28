Judge Orders Teen to 11 Months Behind Bars for Intentionally Running Over Thousand Oaks High School Employee

A Newbury Park teen who ran over a school employee while leaving his high school must spend as much as a year behind bars, a Ventura County Superior Court judge has ruled.

The 16-year-old, whom prosecutors declined to name because he is a minor, admitted in May to purposefully running over and causing great bodily injury to Lisa Solis, an employee at Thousand Oaks High School. A judge Friday ordered that he spend 11 months in a juvenile detention facility before his behavior is evaluated, said Maureen Byrne, a Ventura County prosecutor.

If the teen behaves well, he may be eligible to spend the remaining month of his sentence under house arrest with an electronic monitoring bracelet. He then would be evaluated again, Byrne said.

The assault happened the evening of Feb. 8 in the parking lot of the high school. According to prosecutors, the teenager had just stolen something from a school concession stand and was trying to escape. He got into his parents’ white Mercedes-Benz and stopped in a driveway to let four friends get into the car, Byrne said.

