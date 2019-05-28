No ID Yet for Infant Found Dead Behind Bellflower Mortuary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities on Tuesday have yet to release the identity of an infant a day after a worker found her body behind a mortuary in Bellflower.

Deputies responded to Funeraria del Angel after the employee called 911 just after 10 a.m. Monday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The caller had been cleaning up the ground behind the building when the worker saw a baby, a girl about a year old, upright in a car seat that was covered by a blanket, Detective Steve Blagg told reporters hours after the discovery. Paramedics pronounced the infant dead at the scene.

The mortuary at 10333 Alondra Blvd. is located near Bellflower High School and several fast-food restaurants.

The cause of death and how long the body had been there remain unclear, but Blagg said authorities saw no immediate signs of trauma.

Investigators were speaking to possible family members, the detective said at the news conference. The Sheriff's Department has not announced an arrest in connection with the case.

News of the discovery came as the agency sought the public's help finding a Northern California man last seen with his 8-month-old daughter in Bellflower on Friday night.

The father, 30-year-old Alexander Echeverria, suffers from depression, and his family was concerned, according to the Sheriff's Department.

Homicide detectives have not found any relation between the two cases but are looking into the possibility of a link, officials said.

Echeverria was driving a gray Volksagen Jetta with the California license plate 7FFT866, the Sheriff's Department said. Authorities described him as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information can call the agency's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5900. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), using the mobile app "P3 Tips" or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.

33.881682 -118.117012