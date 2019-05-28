Indiana Boy Dies After Being Restrained in Tub With Shackles, Dog Shock Collar; Dad, Stepmom Arrested

An Indiana couple face charges following the death of a 12-year-old boy who was restrained in a motel bathtub with shackles and a dog collar before he died, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday.

Luis Posso, left, and Dayan Median Flores, right, are seen in booking photos released by the Monroe County Sheriff's Department.

Eduardo Posso was taken to Bloomington Hospital for treatment last week; he later died. Hospital officials said he showed multiple signs of abuse and starvation, according to KTLA sister station WTTV in Indianapolis.

Monroe County detectives arrested his father, 32-year-old Luis Posso, and his stepmother, 25-year-old Dayan Median Flores, in connection with his death. They face neglect charges and are being held in the Monroe County Correctional Center.

Their three other children -- a 9-year-old girl, a 5-year-old boy, and a 2-year-old boy -- were all placed in the care of child protection services. Officials said they appear to be healthy.

Monroe County detectives said the family was staying in a motel in the area temporarily for their employment. Their job was to distribute advertising for a circus which tours around the United States.

When detectives searched their motel room, they found a box containing restraints and a dog shock collar, the station reported.

Investigators examined the couples’ phones and found video evidence of Eduardo restrained in a bathtub, authorities said. The footage also appears to shows other children and Flores coming and going in the bathroom and paying no attention to the boy.

Posso even took a selfie in the bathroom with his son restrained in the background, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The investigation will likely include multiple jurisdictions over a long period of time, WTTV reported.

