Indiana Boy Dies After Being Restrained in Tub With Shackles, Dog Shock Collar; Dad, Stepmom Arrested

An Indiana couple face charges following the death of a 12-year-old boy who was restrained in a motel bathtub with shackles and a dog collar before he died, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday.

Eduardo Posso was taken to Bloomington Hospital for treatment last week; he later died. Hospital officials said he showed multiple signs of abuse and starvation, according to KTLA sister station WTTV in Indianapolis.

Monroe County detectives arrested his father, 32-year-old Luis Posso, and his stepmother, 25-year-old Dayan Median Flores, in connection with his death. They face neglect charges and are being held in the Monroe County Correctional Center.

Their three other children -- a 9-year-old girl, a 5-year-old boy, and a 2-year-old boy -- were all placed in the care of child protection services. Officials said they appear to be healthy.

Monroe County detectives said the family was staying in a motel in the area temporarily for their employment. Their job was to distribute advertising for a circus which tours around the United States.

When detectives searched their motel room, they found a box containing restraints and a dog shock collar, the station reported.

Investigators examined the couples’ phones and found video evidence of Eduardo restrained in a bathtub, authorities said. The footage also appears to shows other children and Flores coming and going in the bathroom and paying no attention to the boy.

Posso even took a selfie in the bathroom with his son restrained in the background, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The investigation will likely include multiple jurisdictions over a long period of time, WTTV reported.