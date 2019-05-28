× Suspect With Rifle Wounded in Harbor City Police Shooting: LAPD

Police shot and wounded a rifle-wielding suspect in Harbor City late Monday, officials said.

The officer-involved shooting about 9:30 p.m. in a residential neighborhood just north of Ken Malloy Harbor Regional Park.

Gang officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Harbor Division were responding to a report of gunfire heard when they spotted a suspect, initially described only as male, at 253rd Street and Petroleum Avenue, the LAPD said in a written statement issued via social media.

“The officers ordered the suspect to drop the rifle and at some point an officer-involved shooting occurred,” according to the statement. “The suspect fled on foot, but was quickly captured by responding Harbor Division patrol officers.”

The suspect, who had been struck by gunfire, was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said. An update on his condition was not available.

No officers were hurt during the encounter, police said. The suspect’s rifle was found at the scene.

No further details were available early Tuesday.