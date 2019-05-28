The News Director’s Office: Trapped in the Triangle With Cristian Benavides

PIX11 reporter Cristian Benavides joins the podcast to discuss his series of reports titled “Trapped in the Triangle.” In recent years, tens of thousands of families from Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala have migrated to the United States seeking asylum from the region’s violence and civil wars. Cristian and photographer Kenneth Pelczar traveled to Central America’s Northern Triangle to report live from the root of America’s migrant crisis.

Related show links:

Subscribe to “The News Director’s Office”: via iTunes | RSS

Jason on social media: Twitter | Instagram

Bobby on social media: Instagram

About the Podcast: “The News Director’s Office”

More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | California Cooking | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph