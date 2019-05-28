Tips for New Grads to Shine in the Workplace With Create and Cultivate Founder Jaclyn Johnson

You got the job. Now what? Founder of Create and Cultivate and the newly-appointed interim Creative Director of SocialEras Jacyln Johnson joined us live with tips for new grads to shine in the workplace. For more info on Jacyln you can go to the Create and Cultivate website or follow Jaclyn on Instagram. You can also check out the SocialEras x Jaclyn Johnson Collection on the SocialEras website.

