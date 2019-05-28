× Mother Faces DUI Charges After Crash Kills 6-Year-Old Twin Boys in South Carolina: Troopers

A South Carolina mother has been charged with felony DUI in connection with a fatal crash that killed her twin 6-year-old sons in Pickens County on Sunday night, according to local television station WHNS.

Jennifer Lyn Knox, 38, was driving with her sons Camryn and Dylan Clark when she tried to pass a car and apparently struck another vehicle head-on, leading to her vehicle flipping over, troopers said.

Neither Knox nor her boys were wearing seatbelts, WHNS reported. All three were ejected when the vehicle flipped.

Camryn and Dylan were hospitalized, where they both succumbed to their injuries.

Knox, who was airlifted to a hospital, faces two counts of felony DUI resulting in death, two counts of child restraint violations, child endangerment and seatbelt violation charges.

She is still hospitalized at this time.

The boys’ father is having them returned to Florida for burial; a GoFundMe has been set up to help cover the costs for the funerals.