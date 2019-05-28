Debate Captivates Twitter: What’s This Popular Icy Summer Treat Called?
Otter Pops? Freeze Pops? Zooper Doopers? Ice Pops? Freezies?
The question over what those summer icy things are called has gone viral with all kinds of hilarious answers since it was posted by a Twitter user last week.
The May 25 tweet asked: “It’s dead summer, your mom comes home from the store with THESE. what do u call these and what is the best color?”
Twitter users quickly responded. The tweet had more than 15,000 replies and more than 23,000 likes as of midday Tuesday.
Check it out:
Likewise, there was much debate over the best color/flavor: