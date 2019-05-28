Witnesses Rescue Half-Naked 13-Year-Old Girl From Sexual Assault; Man Arrested: Phoenix Police

Witnesses in a West Phoenix neighborhood bust down a door to rescue a 13-year-old girl from a sexual assault, authorities said.

Phoenix police reported that on Sunday afternoon, three residents broke down the bedroom door of a 19-year-old man and found him with a 13-year-old girl who was naked from the waist down.

Witnesses told police that the girl was passed out on the floor, after drinking with Herman Gutierrez Fuentes, according to Phoenix television station KNXV.

One witness found Fuentes in the corner of the room wearing just a shirt. Fuentes allegedly told the witness, “I messed up,” before he was thrown against and wall and held until police arrived.

The girl was transported from the home, near 59th Avenue and McDowell Road, to a local hospital.

Her blood alcohol level was found to be .189, according to authorities.

Fuentes allegedly admitted to police that he provided alcohol for the teen and drank with her until she was “very intoxicated.”

He is accused of pulling her pants down and was allegedly about to rape the girl when the witnesses burst into the room.

Fuentes is being held on a $100,000 bond for contributing to the delinquency of a minor and attempted sexual assault.