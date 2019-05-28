× Woman Seen on Camera Stealing Expensive Vintage Guitars From Store in Orange Has Been Arrested, Police Say

Police in Orange said the woman seen last week in surveillance footage making a mad dash out of a store carrying two vintage guitars — together worth nearly $20,000 — has been caught.

Detectives identified Anna Gabriela Reyes, 22, of San Pedro, as the suspect and issued a warrant for her arrest, the Orange Police Department said in a Facebook post. The Los Angeles County Lakewood Sheriff’s Station arrested Reyes on Tuesday.

The theft was caught on surveillance footage from May 18 at Imperial Vintage Guitars.

When another customer asked an employee to look at another item upstairs, a woman pounced on the opportunity to make her getaway, according to the store’s owner.

She was seen running out of the store with two guitars in hand.

The items stolen were a 1955 Gretsch Firebird worth about $9,000, and a 1968 Gibson Johnny Smith worth about $10,000. They were the two most expensive guitars in the shop, the owner told KTLA.

Orange police said the guitars have been recovered and returned.