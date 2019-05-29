Adelanto Woman Arrested on Suspicion of Child Cruelty After 5-Month-Old Baby Boy Found Injured

An Adelanto woman was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of child cruelty after a 5-month-old baby boy was taken to a hospital with injuries and difficulty breathing, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said.

Chreoyn Davis, 21, took the infant to Victor Valley Global Medical Center in Victorville because the child was having difficulty breathing, authorities said.

During the medical examination, staff found that the child suffered several injuries and he was airlifted to the Loma Linda University Medical Center, according to the sheriff’s department.

The infant’s injuries were determined to be consistent with child abuse, the sheriff’s department said.

Authorities said the child is in intensive care. His condition is unknown.

Investigators found that the baby boy lived in Adelanto with Davis and, following an investigation, she was arrested and and booked on a willful cruelty to a child charge.

Davis’ bail was set at $100,000, according to public arrest records.

The child’s relationship to Davis was unclear.

The Victor Valley and Victorville sheriff’s station as well as forensic pediatricians from Loma Linda University Medical Center assisted with the investigation.

Anyone with information was urged to call Detective Wendi Beaton at 909-387-3615. To remain anonymous, call the We-Tip hotline at 1-800-78-27463.