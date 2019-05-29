Artist Bruce Munro Turns Central Coast Meadow Into Mesmerizing ‘Field of Light’

Wander around a meadow in Paso Robles after dark and you’ll find a field of 58,000 “flowers” undulating with colored lights covering 15 rolling acres of land. Comparisons to Southern California’s recent superbloom have been made, except these flowers are solar-powered, fiber-optic spheres on stems.

“Field of Light at Sensorio,” which went live May 19, is the work of British light installation artist Bruce Munro, who created similar projects at Uluru in Australia. It’s the largest field by the artist to date.

Munro said in a recent interview via Skype that the Sensorio Field is “very different from Uluru. It’s a rolling meadow outside Paso Robles.”

Uluru, the sacred place also known as Ayer’s Rock in Australia’s Northern Territory, first inspired his vision to create a field of light. That field opened in 2016 as a temporary exhibit and has been extended to run through Dec. 31, 2020.

