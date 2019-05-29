‘Hollywood Ripper’ Trial: Ashton Kutcher Testifies He Knocked on Slain Woman’s Door

Posted 11:34 AM, May 29, 2019, by and , Updated at 12:36PM, May 29, 2019

Ashton Kutcher has testified at a Los Angeles murder trial that he went to pick up a woman to go out for drinks on a night in 2001 and left when she didn't answer her door, only to learn the next day she had been killed.

The 41-year-old actor said from the witness stand Wednesday that he looked into the window at the Hollywood home of 22-year-old Ashley Ellerin and saw what he believed were wine stains before leaving, thinking the fashion design student had already gone out for the night.

Kutcher said he told detectives the next day he knew his fingerprints were on the door and he was "freaking out."

The testimony came in the trial of 43-year-old Michael Gargiulo, who is charged with killing Ellerin and another woman.

