Bakersfield 'Miracle Pup' Shot 3 Times Is Recovering Well After Eye-Removal Surgery

Thanks to her foster fur-parent, the ‘Miracle Pup’ that was shot three times earlier this month, is recovering well, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office posted Facebook photos of Oakley and a dispatch assistant who is currently fostering her. The puppy had surgery over the weekend to have her eye removed because of a pellet that was lodged in it.

According to officials, a Good Samaritan heard gunshots outside her home and after running outside, she found people running down the street and a crying puppy under her car. After following the dogs cries, the individual found that the dog had been shot in the head.

Oakley, who is now blind in her left eye from one of the bullets had surgery to remove the eye.

Authorities say she’s doing great, and will be up for adoption with Pet Matchmaker soon.

You may have heard about Oakley, a dog that had been shot in Bakersfield. Dispatch Assistant Karisa Woodworth, is fostering Oakley.

The puppy had surgery to have her eye removed because a pellet was lodged in it. She is doing well, and will be up for adoption with Pet Matchmaker pic.twitter.com/BBrABWVc6d — Kern County Sheriff's Office (@KernCoSheriff) May 29, 2019