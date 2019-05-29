Body of 35-Year-Old Missing Hiker Found in Hawaii

noah mina

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help find Noah Mina, who was last seen alive on May 20.

Searchers have found the body of missing hiker Noah “Kekai” Mina, his family said.

Mina’s father, Vincent Mina, told CNN that he positively identified his son’s body Wednesday morning.

Searchers in a helicopter spotted Mina’s body 300 feet below a fall line in the summit region of Mauna Kahalawaia, according to a statement from the family on the “Bring Kekai Home” Facebook page.

Mina, 35, was “reported possibly missing” on May 20, Maui police said.

Police and fire personnel searched for Mina in the area of Kapilau Ridge Trail, also known as the Saint Anthony Cross in Wailuku.

The area is about 18 miles from Makawao Forest Reserve, where hiker Amanda Eller was found after she went missing for 17 days.

The same rescue team that flew in by helicopter to find Eller last Friday had joined the search for Mina.

One of those searchers, military veteran Javier Cantellops, said earlier this week that the search for Mina involved different weather and terrain.

