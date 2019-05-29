Ex-NFL Player Pleads Not Guilty in Killing of Girlfriend’s 5-Year-Old Daughter in Las Vegas

Cierre Wood former #20 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish after a win over the BYU Cougars at Notre Dame Stadium on October 20, 2012 in South Bend, Indiana. (Credit: Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

A former pro football player pleaded not guilty to murder and child endangerment charges in the death of his girlfriend’s 5-year-old daughter at his Las Vegas apartment.

Former NFL and Canadian Football League running back Cierre Wood’s attorney, Thomas Ericsson, didn’t immediately respond Wednesday to messages about their Tuesday court appearance.

Wood’s next court date is June 12.

Wood played for the University of Notre Dame before brief NFL stints with three teams and the Montreal Alouettes in Canada.

He’s now 28 and is being held without bail. He could face up to life in prison if he’s convicted.

The child’s 25-year-old mother, Amy Taylor, is jailed pending a preliminary hearing Aug. 5.

Her daughter, La’Rayah Davis, died April 9, after they lived less than two weeks at Wood’s apartment.

