Former Youth Basketball Coach in Santa Clarita Valley Pleads No Contest to Sexually Assaulting Teen Boys

A former youth basketball coach has pleaded no contest to sexually assaulting nine teen boys while working in the Santa Clarita Valley, officials announced Wednesday.

Jeremy Andre Haggerty, 34, had been charged with six counts of lewd act upon a child and three counts of sexual battery, all felonies, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

He worked as a basketball coach at several schools, including two in the Santa Clarita Valley, and also worked as a personal basketball trainer.

Prosecutors said that he assaulted the teens over the course of nearly a decade while they were under his coaching or training. The crimes apparently occurred inside the homes of the victims, who ranged in age from 14 to 17 years old.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department began an investigation into Haggerty last August, when one of the victims reported an assault.

Haggerty’s training sessions included massaging the teens, and he told told parents that the physical treatment mirrored methods being used by college-level and professional basketball players, Sgt. Brian Hudson told KTLA at the time of Haggerty’s arrest last year.

He is expected to be sentenced on July 3 and faces nine years in prison.

34.404529 -118.568065