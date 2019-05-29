Frank Buckley Interviews: Carrie Preston, Actress

Carrie Preston is an actress currently starring as “Polly” on TNT’s “Claws” which premieres its third season on June 9th. The show is about five manicurists in a South Florida nail salon who are also involved in the underworld. Carrie is also known for roles on TV including her Emmy-winning portrayal of Elsbeth Tascioni on “The Good Wife” and as waitress Arlene Fowler on “True Blood.” Carrie has also appeared on Broadway in “Festen” and “The Rivals,” and in numerous films including “My Best Friend’s Wedding,” and she directs and produces films through her production company Daily 3 Pictures.

During this podcast, Carrie talks about her life and career and the joy of starring in the female-driven comedy-drama “Claws.” Carrie also reveals the one thing non-acting directors do that she really doesn’t like. And, she tells us where she gets her nails done.