Galaxy’s Edge Is So Ambitious Disneyland Fans May Not Be Ready For It

Posted 5:49 PM, May 29, 2019

Here’s a familiar and effective design trick often used at theme parks: Corral guests under or through a passageway that forces the crowd to narrow before a grand reveal.

Think of Disneyland’s Main Street, U.S.A., where park goers are shunted through a passage under a train tunnel that gives way to a romantic, turn-of-the-20th-century town and a fantastical castle. At the entrance to Disney California Adventure’s Cars Land, an archway both shadows and frames the intricate yet massive hand-sculpted and rust-hued mountain range inspired by numerous Southwest landscapes.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, opening this weekend at Disneyland in Anaheim, is no different. The 14-acre land — the park’s largest expansion themed to a single franchise — will usher guests through its entryways from Fantasyland and Frontierland into carved tunnels that lead to grand reveals of the bustling Black Spire Outpost.

“It promotes a sense of discovery — a sense of adventure — a sense of, ‘I want to go and explore. I want to go and turn the corner,’ ” says Chris Beatty, an executive with Walt Disney Imagineering, the company’s arm dedicated to theme park experiences.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.

