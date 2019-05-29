× Gunman Sought After 3 Wounded in Exposition Park Shooting: LAPD

A gunman was at large after three people were shot in Exposition Park Wednesday, officials said.

The gunfire was reported around 7:45 p.m. in the 3700 block of Normandie Avenue, about three block west of the USC campus, Los Angeles Police Officer Mike Lopez said.

Three victims were wounded and transported to the hospital in stable condition, Lopez said.

All three were men, but no further identifying information on them was available.

The shooter was last seen fleeing the area in a white car, heading north.

No further details were immediately available.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this report.