LAPD and LAFD 16th Annual ‘Still Saving Lives’ Car Show
-
Australian Man, Who Spent 12 Years in Prison After Wrongful Conviction, Dies in Hollywood Hit-and-Run Crash
-
LAPD Releases Video of Bystander, Officer Exchanging Gunfire During South L.A. Foot Pursuit; Both Wounded
-
KTLA Weekend Morning Team Celebrates ‘Game of Thrones’ Finale
-
Man Convicted of Intentionally Crashing Into Ex-Girlfriend, LAPD Sergeant in Domestic Violence Hit-and-Run in Culver City
-
LAPD Officer Runs 24 Miles in Full Uniform to Honor Fallen Partner
-
-
2 Killed in Fiery Lamborghini Crash in S.F. Valley Were Male Driver, 25, and Female Passenger, 19
-
Link Up with Lynette: Elementary Students Become Inventors to Help Classmate Connect
-
Video Appears to Show Tesla Exploding in Shanghai Parking Lot, Prompting Investigation
-
Police Seek Hit-and-Run Driver Who Severely Injured Bicyclist While Running Work Errand in South L.A.
-
Hit-and-Run Driver Sought After Striking, Critically Injuring Man in Westlake (Warning: Graphic Video)
-
-
Mother Arrested After 3 Young Children Left in Hot Car at Simi Valley Shopping Center: Police
-
LAPD Seeks Man Believed to Be Occupant of Truck That Fatally Struck 2 Brothers in Highland Park
-
2 Sought in Caught-on-Camera Crash That Killed 2 Brothers in Highland Park