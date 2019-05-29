× LAPD Officer Charged With Grand Theft, Falsifying Time Sheets

A Los Angeles Police Department officer pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a grand theft charge for receiving more than $8,000 in wages last year for work she did not perform, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said.

Monica Renee Moore, 47, was charged with one count of grand theft for falsely reporting 18 shifts that she said she worked between April and October in 2018, the DA said.

She received $8,543 in compensation for those days, according to prosecutors.

Moore faces up to three years in state prison if convicted, according to the DA.

A preliminary hearing for Moore is scheduled on June 26 at a Los Angeles court.

The case is under investigation by LAPD and no further details on the case were available.