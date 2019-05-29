Living With Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, Peyton Marquez’s Mission to Help Find a Cure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Peyton Marquez and his dad Ethan joined us live to talk about living with DMD and a summer soiree he and his family are hosting this weekend to raise money to end Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD). Peyton was diagnosed with DMD at the age of 6. The type Peyton has, attacks the muscles at an accelerated rate. Boys are only affected by DMD and a majority are in wheelchairs by middle school. One of Peyton’s Project’s goals is to provide power tracked wheel chairs for people with muscular dystrophy so that they can enjoy the outdoors, on any surface.

Peyton’s Project is having a big fundraiser on Saturday, June 1 called the Summer Soiree. For more info on how to get tickets to the event or to donate to Peyton’s Project, you can go to the Peytons Project website or follow them on Facebook.