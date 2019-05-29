Man Suspected of Fatally Beating Long Beach Woman Using E-Scooter Pleads Not Guilty

Amad Rashad Redding appears in court in Long Beach on May 15, 2019. (Credit: KTLA)

A man accused of fatally beating a Long Beach woman using an electric scooter earlier this month has pleaded not guilty to murder, Los Angeles County District Attorney officials announced Wednesday.

Amad Rashad Redding, 27, is accused of killing Rosa Elena Hernandez, 63, as she was walking home on May 13.

The attack occurred in the afternoon near 64th Street and Obispo Avenue. Redding allegedly knocked the victim over and began “kicking and stomping on her head,” according to the DA’s Office. He then allegedly grabbed a nearby E-scooter and hit her repeatedly with it.

Redding, who was described as a transient, ran from the area but was eventually taken into custody later that day. Officials said the attack was random.

Redding’s bail was set at $2 million and he faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

He is set to return to court for a hearing on June 13.

