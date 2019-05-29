Mega Millions Ticket Worth $2.5M Sold in South El Monte

Check your numbers: A Mega Millions ticket worth $2,510,032 was purchased at a convenience store in South El Monte, lottery officials announced Wednesday.

The ticket matched five of six numbers drawn Tuesday night—50, 9, 42, 21 and 34—and is only missing the Mega number, 21. The winner bought the ticket at Home Mart on 9611 Garvey Ave., according to the California Lottery.

The winner has 180 days from Tuesday to claim the prize at a California Lottery district location.

With nobody winning the jackpot, the main prize has jumped to $444 million. The next drawing is on Friday.

