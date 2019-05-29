Oakland Is Closer to Becoming 2nd U.S. City to Decriminalize Hallucinogenic Mushrooms

Oakland is one step closer to becoming the second city in the United States to decriminalize entheogenic plants, including hallucinogenic “magic” mushrooms.

The resolution, presented by City Council member Noel Gallo, would allow for plant-based hallucinogenic practices in Oakland. It would set a citywide policy ending the investigation and imposition of criminal penalties for use and possession of hallucinogens derived from plants or fungi, such as mushrooms, cactuses and the iboga plant.

“Practices with Entheogenic Plants have long existed and have been considered to be sacred to human cultures and human interrelationships with nature for thousands of years, and continue to be enhanced and improved to this day by religious and spiritual leaders, practicing professionals, mentors, and healers throughout the world, many of whom have been forced underground,” the resolution states.

Council member Loren Taylor expressed concern about the possibility of psychedelics becoming “the fad in schools.”

