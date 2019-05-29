Police Release Surveillance Video of Suspect Wanted in Santa Ana Armed Robberies

Police released surveillance video Wednesday of a suspect wanted in two armed robberies in Santa Ana, and they are hoping the public may know who he is.

During both robberies, police said the suspect entered the stores with a small, black revolver, demanded money and cigarettes.The most recent robbery happened Monday at the Shell Gas Station, located at 2641 N. Bristol Street, and first happened Saturday at the 7-Eleven located at 2106 W. 17th Street, Santa Ana police said in a news release.

“The victims were in fear for their lives and complied,” police said in the release. “The suspect fled on foot toward the riverbed after both robberies.”

The suspect is described as between 5 feet 7 inches and 5 feet 11 inches tall, and weighing between 150 and 180 pounds.

Police said in the 7-Eleven robbery, the suspect was seen wearing a light-gray hooded sweatshirt, with a blue bandana covering his face, black pants and armed with a revolver.

In the Shell Gas Station robbery, the suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black sneakers and a gray sweater cut into a tank top, armed with a revolver.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact SAPD Detective D. Greaver at dgreaver@santa-ana.org or by calling 714-245-8362.