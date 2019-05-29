Trump, His Supporters Downplay Significance of Mueller’s Statement: ‘The Case Is Closed’

President Donald Trump and his team on Wednesday sought to downplay the significance of special counsel Robert Mueller’s first public comments about his investigation and the reason he did not draw a conclusion on whether Trump committed a crime.

Mueller’s comments reignited calls for Trump to be impeached, but the resounding message from Trump, his personal attorney and his White House press secretary: Time to move on.

“Nothing changes from the Mueller Report. There was insufficient evidence and therefore, in our Country, a person is innocent. The case is closed!” Trump tweeted. “Thank you.”

Trump’s personal attorney Jay Sekulow emphasized that Attorney General Bill Barr “determined that there was no obstruction by the President,” and White House press secretary Sarah Sanders hammered home those same conclusions, while urging “everyone” to move on with their lives.

The responses from the President and his team ignored Mueller’s most damning comments from a lectern at the Justice Department, where he made clear that he did not charge Trump with a crime in large part because the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel guidelines prevented him from doing so.

“If we had had confidence that the President clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so,” Mueller said. “We did not however make a determination as to whether the President did commit a crime.”

With Mueller noting that the Constitution calls for “a process other than the criminal justice system to formally accuse a sitting president of wrongdoing,” the onus shifted to Congress. And so has the President’s gaze.

And two sources familiar with Trump’s thinking said Trump is not shying away from the possibility.

A source familiar with the President’s thinking says that Trump’s view on impeachment is, “Let’s do it. This fight will end up on our side. American people will see this as a scam.”

Another person who speaks with the President added that Trump is not afraid of impeachment and thinks it will motivate his base.