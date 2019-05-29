Woman Arrested After Trying to Steal Dog, Taking Wallet and Exposing Herself to Girl and Man in Tustin: Police

A woman was arrested after a series of bizarre events that culminated with her allegedly exposing herself to a man and his daughter in Tustin, police said.

The events unfolded about 7:10 p.m. Tuesday when the woman drove her vehicle in front of a man walking his dog in the 15000 block of Pasadena Avenue, Tustin police said in a news release.

The woman got out of her car and allegedly tried to steal the man’s dog. When she was unable to do so, she drove away, police said.

Later, the woman allegedly went into a home and began threatening residents inside. Police did not elaborate on what kind of threats the woman made. The residents tried calling 911, but the woman allegedly “slapped the phone out of their hands and left,” police said.

The suspect then confronted a girl and her father who were walking on the street. The woman allegedly took a wallet out of the girl’s hands, but when the woman was confronted by the girl’s father, she dropped the wallet and exposed her breasts to both victims, police said.

Authorities then arrived at the scene and took the woman into custody.

The victims of each crime positively identified the woman and she was arrested on suspicion of robbery, theft and making terrorist threats. She has not been identified.

Police said there was no obvious relationship between the suspect and the victims, and the motive behind the attacks are unknown.

The incidents remain under investigation and anyone with information about them or the suspect can call 714-573-3246