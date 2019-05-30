× 2 Killed in South L.A. Traffic Collision After Being Ejected from Mustang

Two people were killed in a traffic collision Wednesday in the unincorporated Willowbrook area of South Los Angeles, authorities said.

The 27-year-old driver of a gray Ford Mustang and a 20-year-old woman in the passenger seat died in the crash in the area of Avalon Boulevard and Rosecrans Avenue at around 6:35 p.m., California Highway Patrol said.

The Ford Mustang was traveling southbound on Avalon Boulevard before making a left turn onto eastbound Rosecrans Avenue, directly into the path of a black Toyota Tacoma traveling northbound on Avalon Boulevard, according to CHP.

The Toyota T-boned the Mustang on the passenger side and sent it traveling out of control before it collided with a metal pole, authorities said.

Both the driver and passenger were ejected out of the Mustang and onto the northeast sidewalk, CHP said.

Authorities said the passenger was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver was transported to a hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

CHP officials did not identify the victims but said the passenger was a woman from Buena Park and the driver was a Los Angeles man.

The Toyota’s driver, a 24-year-old man, suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the collision is under investigation and no arrests were made, according to CHP.

No further details were immediately available.