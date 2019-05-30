2 Sought in Takeover Robbery at Buena Park Jewelry Store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police are hunting for two robbers who they say tied up jewelry store employees during a heist in Buena Park on Thursday afternoon.

The takeover robbery took place about 1:30 p.m. at Don Roberto Jewelers, at Knott and Lincoln avenues, police said. One of the two robbers was armed with a gun.

"While the suspects were inside the store, apparently, they jumped the counter and overtook the two employees that were working inside there and restrained them," Buena Park Police Department Sgt. Mike Lovchik told KTLA. "Their hands were restrained with zip ties."

The robbers fled with an undetermined amount of jewelry, police said. The workers were not hurt during the crime.

Police said the robbers fled the area in what was initially described only as a box-shaped vehicle. A detailed suspect description was not available.

Anyone with information can reach Buena Park police at 714-562-3902. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to WeTip at 714-562-3969