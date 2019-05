A 40-foot-long trailer used to store ammunition caught fire Thursday afternoon at the North County Correctional Facility of the Pitchess Detention Center near Castaic, authorities said.

Los Angeles County Fire Inspector Brian Stevens said the cause of the blaze was not immediately known.

Officials were working to keep the fire contained. There were no reported injuries.

The facility is one of four jails at the all-male detention center.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

At about 12:08pm #LASD reported a structure fire at North County Correctional Facility. @LACoFDPIO responded to location & is currently putting out fire.There are no reported injuries of deputies or inmates at this time. Facility is on lockdown until the fire is 100% contained. pic.twitter.com/9XaU1TqEBo — LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) May 30, 2019

**UPDATE** STRUCTRE FIRE | FS076 | 29300 Block of The Old Road | #BiscailuzIC, Units onscene are making good progress cooling and flooding the ammunition container. #LACoFD #Castaic — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) May 30, 2019